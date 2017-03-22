Snap’s (SNAP) “Underweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Atlantic Securities

Atlantic Securities reissued their underweight rating on shares of Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) in a research report report published on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities currently has a $14.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on SNAP. Aegis started coverage on Snap in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a hold rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Pivotal Research began coverage on Snap in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a sell rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Nomura began coverage on Snap in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a reduce rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Instinet began coverage on Snap in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a reduce rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Vetr reissued a strong sell rating and set a $20.84 price target on shares of Snap in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.99.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) traded up 9.18% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,053,567 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.90. Snap has a 1-year low of $18.90 and a 1-year high of $29.44. The company’s market capitalization is $18.60 billion.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc is a camera company. We believe that reinventing the camera represents our greatest opportunity to improve the way that people live and communicate. Our products empower people to express themselves, live in the moment, learn about the world, and have fun together. Our flagship product, Snapchat, is a camera application that was created to help people communicate through short videos and images.

