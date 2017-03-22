Snap’s (SNAP) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at Pivotal Research

Pivotal Research reissued their sell rating on shares of Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SNAP. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Snap in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Snap in a report on Friday, March 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Snap in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. FBN Securities assumed coverage on Snap in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a hold rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Aegis assumed coverage on Snap in a report on Friday, March 3rd. They issued a hold rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.99.

Shares of Snap (NYSE:SNAP) traded up 9.08% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,055,778 shares. The company’s market capitalization is $18.59 billion. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.90 and its 200-day moving average is $21.90. Snap has a 1-year low of $18.90 and a 1-year high of $29.44.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc is a camera company. We believe that reinventing the camera represents our greatest opportunity to improve the way that people live and communicate. Our products empower people to express themselves, live in the moment, learn about the world, and have fun together. Our flagship product, Snapchat, is a camera application that was created to help people communicate through short videos and images.

