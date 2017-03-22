Snap Inc (SNAP) Now Covered by Analysts at Drexel Hamilton

Drexel Hamilton assumed coverage on shares of Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SNAP. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Snap in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Snap in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. FBN Securities assumed coverage on Snap in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They set a hold rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.99.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) traded up 6.9976% on Tuesday, reaching $21.8061. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,457,251 shares. Snap has a 52 week low of $18.90 and a 52 week high of $29.44. The firm’s market capitalization is $18.23 billion. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.90 and a 200 day moving average of $21.90.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc is a camera company. We believe that reinventing the camera represents our greatest opportunity to improve the way that people live and communicate. Our products empower people to express themselves, live in the moment, learn about the world, and have fun together. Our flagship product, Snapchat, is a camera application that was created to help people communicate through short videos and images.

