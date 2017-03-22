Smart Metering Systems PLC (SMS) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Smart Metering Systems PLC (LON:SMS) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. They currently have a GBX 740 ($9.14) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SMS. Macquarie reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a GBX 892 ($11.02) price objective on shares of Smart Metering Systems PLC in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Panmure Gordon reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.03) price objective on shares of Smart Metering Systems PLC in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

Smart Metering Systems PLC (LON:SMS) traded down 0.08% during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 599.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,104 shares. The firm’s market cap is GBX 519.89 million. Smart Metering Systems PLC has a one year low of GBX 387.25 and a one year high of GBX 638.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 592.09 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 559.97.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.73 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. This is an increase from Smart Metering Systems PLC’s previous dividend of $1.37. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th.

About Smart Metering Systems PLC

Smart Metering Systems plc (SMS) is a United Kingdom-based company, which connects, owns, operates and maintains metering systems. The Company provides an integrated service from beginning to end, from project managing the installation of the gas and/or electricity supply and connection through to the procurement, installation and management of the meter asset, data collection and ongoing energy management services.

