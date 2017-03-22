Smart Metering Systems PLC (SMS) Given Buy Rating at Panmure Gordon

Panmure Gordon reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Smart Metering Systems PLC (LON:SMS) in a research report report published on Tuesday. Panmure Gordon currently has a GBX 868 ($10.72) price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 740 ($9.14) price target on shares of Smart Metering Systems PLC in a research report on Tuesday. Macquarie restated an outperform rating and set a GBX 892 ($11.02) price target on shares of Smart Metering Systems PLC in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th.

Shares of Smart Metering Systems PLC (LON:SMS) traded down 0.08% on Tuesday, reaching GBX 599.50. The company had a trading volume of 80,104 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 592.09 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 559.97. Smart Metering Systems PLC has a one year low of GBX 387.25 and a one year high of GBX 638.68. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 519.89 million.

Your IP Address:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.73 ($0.03) per share. This is a positive change from Smart Metering Systems PLC’s previous dividend of $1.37. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th.

About Smart Metering Systems PLC

Smart Metering Systems plc (SMS) is a United Kingdom-based company, which connects, owns, operates and maintains metering systems. The Company provides an integrated service from beginning to end, from project managing the installation of the gas and/or electricity supply and connection through to the procurement, installation and management of the meter asset, data collection and ongoing energy management services.

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Metering Systems PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Metering Systems PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.