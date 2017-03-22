Sinclair Pharma PLC (SPH) Receives “Buy” Rating from N+1 Singer

N+1 Singer restated their buy rating on shares of Sinclair Pharma PLC (LON:SPH) in a research report report published on Tuesday. N+1 Singer currently has a GBX 42 ($0.52) price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 71 ($0.88) price objective on shares of Sinclair Pharma PLC in a research report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 68 ($0.84) price target on shares of Sinclair Pharma PLC in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 58.80 ($0.73).

Sinclair Pharma PLC (LON:SPH) traded down 0.74% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 33.75. The company had a trading volume of 844,819 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 32.00 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 30.72. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 167.73 million. Sinclair Pharma PLC has a one year low of GBX 26.00 and a one year high of GBX 36.75.

Your IP Address:

Sinclair Pharma PLC Company Profile

Sinclair Pharma plc, formerly Sinclair IS Pharma plc, is a United Kingdom-based specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the manufacture and wholesale distribution of dermatological products. Its segments are Country Operations, which include its operations in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany and Spain, and International Operations, under which the Company sells through a local distributor.

Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Pharma PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair Pharma PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.