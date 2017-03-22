Sii Investments Inc. WI Sells 16,482 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Sii Investments Inc. WI lowered its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,482 shares during the period. Sii Investments Inc. WI’s holdings in Merck & Co. were worth $4,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Merck & Co. by 88.7% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,668,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,043,000 after buying an additional 16,764,608 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Merck & Co. by 992.4% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,936,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,682,000 after buying an additional 4,484,427 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Merck & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,288,000. Swedbank acquired a new position in Merck & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $135,119,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in Merck & Co. by 59.5% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 5,147,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,283,000 after buying an additional 1,921,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) opened at 63.91 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.94 and a 200 day moving average of $62.40. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.44 and a 1-year high of $66.80. The company has a market cap of $175.47 billion, a PE ratio of 45.33 and a beta of 0.79.

Merck & Co. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.00. Merck & Co. had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post $3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Merck & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.61%.

MRK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Vetr raised shares of Merck & Co. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.95 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Merck & Co. in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Jefferies Group LLC downgraded shares of Merck & Co. from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Leerink Swann reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Merck & Co. in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.72.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Holston sold 91,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total transaction of $5,881,697.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,751,553.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas R. Cech sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total transaction of $317,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at $323,442. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,959 shares of company stock worth $6,843,448 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co.

Merck & Co, Inc is a global healthcare company. The Company offers health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies and animal health products, which it markets directly and through its joint ventures. It operates through one segment, Pharmaceutical. The Company’s Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products marketed either directly by the Company or through joint ventures.

