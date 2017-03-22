Sii Investments Inc. WI Has $3,424,000 Stake in Intel Co. (INTC)

Sii Investments Inc. WI raised its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,188 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,178 shares during the period. Sii Investments Inc. WI’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sfmg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.6% in the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 6,354 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.7% in the third quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 7,106 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,350 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.3% in the third quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 5,035 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.5% in the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 17,445 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 65.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) opened at 35.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.98 and a 200-day moving average of $36.14. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $29.50 and a 12-month high of $38.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.03.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The firm earned $16.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.75 billion. Intel had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post $2.80 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Intel’s payout ratio is 49.29%.

INTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Vetr cut shares of Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.32 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Instinet reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.50 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, December 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.99.

In other news, EVP Diane M. Bryant sold 680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $25,520.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,044,157.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian M. Krzanich sold 79,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $2,884,570.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 394,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,391,874.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 273,023 shares of company stock valued at $9,898,612. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation is engaged in the design and manufacture of digital technology platforms. The Company’s segments include Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Software and Services (SSG) and All Other. CCG segment includes platforms designed for notebooks (including Ultrabook devices), 2 in 1 systems, desktops (including all-in-ones and personal computers (PCs)), tablets, phones, wireless and wired connectivity products, and mobile communication components.

