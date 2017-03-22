Sii Investments Inc. WI Acquires 1,672 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (KO)

Sii Investments Inc. WI raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,035 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Sii Investments Inc. WI’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 75.3% in the third quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 48,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after buying an additional 20,828 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 4.6% in the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 194,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,246,000 after buying an additional 8,490 shares during the last quarter. DIAM Co. Ltd. raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 22.5% in the third quarter. DIAM Co. Ltd. now owns 766,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,320,000 after buying an additional 140,867 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 2.4% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 79,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 65.9% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 79,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after buying an additional 31,690 shares during the last quarter. 63.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) opened at 42.50 on Wednesday. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12-month low of $39.88 and a 12-month high of $47.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.75. The company has a market capitalization of $182.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 0.69.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The company earned $9.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post $1.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.33%.

Several research analysts have commented on KO shares. Vetr lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Morningstar, Inc. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Finally, Barclays PLC started coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.59.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company is a beverage company. The Company owns or licenses and markets non-alcoholic beverage brands, primarily sparkling beverages and a range of still beverages, such as waters, flavored waters and enhanced waters, juices and juice drinks, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, sports drinks, dairy and energy drinks.

