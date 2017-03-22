Sidoti Downgrades CalAmp Corp. (CAMP) to Neutral

CalAmp Corp. (NDAQ:CAMP) was downgraded by Sidoti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

CalAmp Corp. (NDAQ:CAMP) traded down 2.00% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.66. The stock had a trading volume of 299,629 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $589.96 million and a P/E ratio of 333.20. CalAmp Corp. has a 52 week low of $12.13 and a 52 week high of $18.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.94 and its 200 day moving average is $15.01.

About CalAmp Corp.

CalAmp Corp. (CalAmp) is a provider of wireless communications solutions for a range of applications to customers globally. The Company operates through two business segments: Wireless DataCom and Satellite. The Company’s Wireless DataCom segment offers solutions for mobile resource management (MRM) applications, the machine-to-machine (M2M) communications space and other markets that require connectivity anytime and anywhere.

