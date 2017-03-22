Shire PLC (SHP) Receives Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Shire PLC (LON:SHP) in a report published on Tuesday. They currently have a GBX 6,000 ($74.10) target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Shire PLC in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a buy rating and set a GBX 6,600 ($81.51) price objective on shares of Shire PLC in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank AG restated a buy rating on shares of Shire PLC in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 5,500 ($67.93) price objective on shares of Shire PLC in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co restated a buy rating and set a GBX 6,800 ($83.98) price objective on shares of Shire PLC in a research report on Monday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Shire PLC presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 6,115.60 ($75.53).

Shire PLC (LON:SHP) traded down 0.91% during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 4638.00. 1,937,293 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 41.87 billion. Shire PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 2,707.19 and a 12 month high of GBX 5,377.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4,740.68 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 4,766.67.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 20.64 ($0.25) per share. This is a boost from Shire PLC’s previous dividend of $3.51. This represents a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th.

About Shire PLC

Shire plc is a biotech company focused on serving people with rare diseases and other specialized conditions. The Company’s segment is engaged in research, development, licensing, manufacturing, marketing, distribution and sale of specialist medicines. It focuses its development resources on projects in various therapeutic areas (TAs), including Neuroscience, Ophthalmology, Hematology, Oncology, Immunology, Gastrointestinal (GI)/Metabolic/Endocrinology Diseases.

