Severfield PLC (SFR) Insider Mark Sanderson Purchases 154 Shares

Severfield PLC (LON:SFR) insider Mark Sanderson bought 154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 81 ($1.00) per share, with a total value of £124.74 ($154.06).

Shares of Severfield PLC (LON:SFR) opened at 80.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 240.29 million. Severfield PLC has a one year low of GBX 43.00 and a one year high of GBX 86.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 79.48 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 69.62.

Your IP Address:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SFR shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 85 ($1.05) target price on shares of Severfield PLC in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. N+1 Singer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 98 ($1.21) target price on shares of Severfield PLC in a report on Wednesday, January 4th.

Severfield PLC Company Profile

Severfield plc is a structural steelwork company in the United Kingdom, which is engaged in construction contract business. The Company serves the construction and infrastructure markets. Its construction sectors consist of commercial offices, industrial and distribution, stadia and leisure, retail, and data centers and other.

Receive News & Ratings for Severfield PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Severfield PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.