SEGRO plc (SGRO) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 23rd

SEGRO plc (LON:SGRO) declared a dividend on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 11.20 ($0.14) per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This is a boost from SEGRO plc’s previous dividend of $5.20. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

SEGRO plc (LON:SGRO) opened at 461.60 on Wednesday. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 3.83 billion. SEGRO plc has a 52 week low of GBX 316.83 and a 52 week high of GBX 482.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 479.78 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 451.04.

In related news, insider Soumen Das bought 9,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 453 ($5.59) per share, for a total transaction of £41,014.62 ($50,654.09).

SGRO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.56) price objective on shares of SEGRO plc in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.05) price objective on shares of SEGRO plc in a report on Friday, February 17th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.05) price objective on shares of SEGRO plc in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Numis Securities Ltd reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 484 ($5.98) price objective on shares of SEGRO plc in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, HSBC Holdings plc lifted their price objective on SEGRO plc from GBX 439 ($5.42) to GBX 500 ($6.18) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. SEGRO plc currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 475.14 ($5.87).

About SEGRO plc

SEGRO plc is a United Kingdom-based real estate investment trust. The Company owns, develops and manages warehouse and industrial property assets in the United Kingdom and Continental Europe. Its portfolio of warehouse and light industrial buildings is concentrated in European countries. The Company’s segments are the geographical business units, which include Greater London, Thames Valley and National Logistics, Northern Europe (principally Germany), Southern Europe (principally France) and Central Europe (principally Poland).

