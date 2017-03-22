Secure Property Development & Invest PLC (SPDI) Insider Buys £5,309.92 in Stock

Secure Property Development & Invest PLC (LON:SPDI) insider Antonios Kaffas purchased 24,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 22 ($0.27) per share, for a total transaction of £5,309.92 ($6,557.89).

Antonios Kaffas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 10th, Antonios Kaffas purchased 9,111 shares of Secure Property Development & Invest PLC stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 21 ($0.26) per share, for a total transaction of £1,913.31 ($2,362.99).

Secure Property Development & Invest PLC (LON:SPDI) opened at 21.50 on Wednesday. Secure Property Development & Invest PLC has a one year low of GBX 12.04 and a one year high of GBX 21.95. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 19.35 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 16.10 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 15.79.

Secure Property Development & Invest PLC Company Profile

Secure Property Development & Investment Plc is a Cyprus-based company, which is engaged in directly or indirectly investing and managing real estate properties. The Company is also engaged in real estate development projects in Central, East and South East Europe, which includes the acquisition, development, operation and selling of property assets.

