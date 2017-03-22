Sealed Air Corp (SEE) Given Buy Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. They currently have a $55.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SEE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sealed Air Corp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Jefferies Group LLC decreased their target price on Sealed Air Corp to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Sealed Air Corp in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.44.

Shares of Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) traded down 0.20% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.27. 412,293 shares of the company were exchanged. Sealed Air Corp has a 12-month low of $42.01 and a 12-month high of $52.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.59. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.27.

Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Sealed Air Corp had a return on equity of 89.29% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Corp will post $2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Sealed Air Corp’s dividend payout ratio is 26.56%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEE. Janus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sealed Air Corp by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 9,236,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,937,000 after buying an additional 1,817,818 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Sealed Air Corp by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,773,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,771,000 after buying an additional 501,800 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Sealed Air Corp by 29.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,762,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,697,000 after buying an additional 1,779,909 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its stake in Sealed Air Corp by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 5,673,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,956,000 after buying an additional 65,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in Sealed Air Corp by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 3,314,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,860,000 after buying an additional 80,396 shares in the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sealed Air Corp

Sealed Air Corporation is engaged in food safety and security, facility hygiene and product protection business. The Company’s segments are Food Care, Diversey Care, Product Care and Other (includes Corporate, Medical Applications and New Ventures businesses). The Food Care segment focuses on providing a range of integrated system solutions.

