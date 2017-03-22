Seagate Technology PLC (STX) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Vetr Inc.

Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Vetr from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has a $50.83 price target on the data storage provider’s stock. Vetr‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.20% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on STX. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Seagate Technology PLC in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology PLC in a report on Monday, March 13th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Seagate Technology PLC in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Brean Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology PLC in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology PLC from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Seagate Technology PLC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.90.

Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) traded down 3.41% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.51. The company had a trading volume of 4,693,437 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.09 and its 200 day moving average is $39.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 1.93. Seagate Technology PLC has a 52-week low of $18.42 and a 52-week high of $49.79.

Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Seagate Technology PLC had a return on equity of 62.25% and a net margin of 4.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Seagate Technology PLC will post $4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. Seagate Technology PLC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 147.37%.

In other news, COO William D. Mosley sold 38,581 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total transaction of $1,824,109.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 191,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,056,294.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 6,197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total transaction of $293,365.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,322. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in Seagate Technology PLC during the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. Seven Bridges Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology PLC during the third quarter worth approximately $107,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Seagate Technology PLC by 448.6% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology PLC during the third quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology PLC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology PLC Company Profile

Seagate Technology public limited company is a provider of electronic data storage technology and solutions. The Company’s principal products are hard disk drives (HDDs). In addition to HDDs, it produces a range of electronic data storage products, including solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express (PCIe) cards and serial advanced technology architecture (SATA) controllers.

