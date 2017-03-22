Seadrill Ltd (SDRL) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seadrill Ltd (NASDAQ:SDRL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Despite a difficult operating backdrop, SeaDrill has managed to beat estimates in four of the last 5 quarters. The offshore rig company's outperformance has been due to sustained cost cuts and impressive utilization. The recent agreement by OPEC has further lifted the sentiment in the stock. As it is, we are a fan of SeaDrill’s technologically advanced and young drilling fleet capable of operating in challenging environments, together with its strong backlog. Nevertheless, we expect SeaDrill shares to remain soft amid Chapter 11 bankruptcy fears bankruptcy if it couldn't successfully renegotiate terms to satisfy its creditors. deepwater/ultra-deepwater drilling – with its associated risks and steep costs – require a far higher oil price than what is prevailing currently. Given these factors, we see SDRL as a stock that ordinary investors should hold.”

Seadrill (NASDAQ:SDRL) traded up 1.45% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.40. 5,083,842 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.69 and its 200 day moving average is $2.46. The company’s market capitalization is $706.22 million. Seadrill has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $5.21.

Seadrill (NASDAQ:SDRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $667 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Seadrill’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Seadrill will post $1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SDRL. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Seadrill by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 26,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seadrill by 3.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 51,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Seadrill by 4.1% in the third quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 66,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seadrill by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 48,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 2,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Seadrill by 2.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 294,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 6,155 shares during the last quarter.

Seadrill Company Profile

Seadrill Limited is an offshore drilling contractor providing offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry. The Company’s primary business is the ownership and operation of drillships, semi-submersible rigs and jack-up rigs for operations in shallow-, mid-, deep-, and ultra deepwater areas, and in benign and harsh environments.

