Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (SBCF) Receives $22.33 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.33.

SBCF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks, Inc. upgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. FBR & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 18th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. initiated coverage on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

In other Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida news, Director Julie H. Daum purchased 4,500 shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.25 per share, for a total transaction of $100,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,072.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Robert Goldstein sold 6,210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $138,172,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 696,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,354,000 after buying an additional 188,800 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 348.6% in the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 800,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,873,000 after buying an additional 621,670 shares during the period. Otter Creek Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 19.2% in the third quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC now owns 924,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,868,000 after buying an additional 148,810 shares during the period. Algebris Investments UK LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the third quarter valued at $676,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the third quarter valued at $671,000. Institutional investors own 53.45% of the company’s stock.

Your IP Address:

Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) opened at 22.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $839.68 million, a P/E ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 0.83. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 12-month low of $15.21 and a 12-month high of $25.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.16.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 15.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post $1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida is a bank holding company. The Company’s principal subsidiary is Seacoast National Bank, a national banking association. The Company and its subsidiaries offer an array of deposit accounts and retail banking services, engage in consumer and commercial lending and provide a range of trust and asset management services, as well as securities and annuity products.

Receive News & Ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.