SCS Group PLC (SCS) Receives “Buy” Rating from FinnCap

FinnCap reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of SCS Group PLC (LON:SCS) in a report published on Tuesday morning. FinnCap currently has a GBX 230 ($2.84) price objective on the stock.

Shares of SCS Group PLC (LON:SCS) traded down 1.21% on Tuesday, hitting GBX 163.00. 57,906 shares of the stock traded hands. SCS Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 125.10 and a one year high of GBX 204.94. The company’s market cap is GBX 65.21 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 164.48 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 172.49.

Your IP Address:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.90 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a yield of 2.97%.

SCS Group PLC Company Profile

ScS Group plc is engaged in the provision of upholstered furniture and flooring, trading under the brand name, ScS. The Company specializes in fabric and leather sofas, and sells a range of branded and ScS branded products sold under registered trademarks, including Endurance and SiSi Italia. The Company also offers a range of third-party brands, including La-Z-Boy, G Plan and Parker Knoll.

Receive News & Ratings for SCS Group PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCS Group PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.