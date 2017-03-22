Scotiabank Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Stantec Inc. (STN)

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at Scotiabank in a research note issued on Wednesday. They presently have a C$40.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.45% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities dropped their target price on Stantec from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. upped their target price on Stantec from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$36.00 target price on shares of Stantec in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$35.78.

Stantec (TSE:STN) traded up 0.38% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.90. The company had a trading volume of 70,319 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.99 and a 200-day moving average of $33.35. Stantec has a 12 month low of $28.74 and a 12 month high of $36.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.79.

Your IP Address:

About Stantec

Stantec Inc is a provider of professional services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors. The Company’s segment is Consulting Services. The Company’s services include planning, engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics for infrastructure and facilities projects.

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.