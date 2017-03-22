Sasol Limited (SSL) Position Raised by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Sasol Limited were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Sasol Limited during the third quarter valued at $241,000. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. boosted its position in Sasol Limited by 4.8% in the third quarter. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. now owns 5,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in Sasol Limited by 32.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sasol Limited during the third quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Sasol Limited by 8.1% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 43,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 3,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) opened at 28.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $79.80 million, a PE ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.93. Sasol Limited has a 12-month low of $24.85 and a 12-month high of $33.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.05.

The business also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.277 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sasol Limited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

About Sasol Limited

Sasol Limited is an international integrated chemicals and energy company. The Company develops and commercializes technologies, and builds and operates facilities to produce a range of product streams, including liquid fuels, chemicals and low-carbon electricity. The Company’s operating business units include Mining and, Exploration and Production International.

