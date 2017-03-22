SAP SE (SAP) Given a €90.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank AG

SAP SE (ETR:SAP) has been assigned a €90.00 ($96.77) target price by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank AG in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group AG set a €100.00 ($107.53) price target on SAP SE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €88.00 ($94.62) price target on SAP SE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Baader Bank set a €95.00 ($102.15) price target on SAP SE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €95.00 ($102.15) price target on SAP SE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc set a €100.00 ($107.53) price objective on SAP SE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €91.93 ($98.85).

SAP SE (ETR:SAP) traded up 0.601% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €90.491. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,812 shares. The company has a market cap of €108.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.767. SAP SE has a 12-month low of €63.00 and a 12-month high of €91.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €87.94 and a 200-day moving average price of €82.46.

SAP SE Company Profile

SAP SE (SAP) is a software and service provider. The Company offers enterprise application software. The Company operates through two segments: Applications, Technology & Services segment, and the SAP Business Network segment. The Applications, Technology & Services segment is engaged in the sale of software licenses, subscriptions to its cloud applications, and related services (primarily support services and various professional services, and support services, as well as implementation services of its software products and education services on the use of its products).

