Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (SBH) Bonds Trading 1% Higher

An issue of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) bonds rose 1% as a percentage of their face value during trading on Tuesday. The debt issue has a 5.625% coupon and will mature on December 1, 2025. The bonds in the issue are now trading at $101.00 and were trading at $99.57 one week ago. Price changes in a company’s bonds in credit markets often anticipate parallel changes in its stock price.

SBH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Sally Beauty Holdings in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Sally Beauty Holdings in a report on Saturday, February 11th. CIBC restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sally Beauty Holdings in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Sally Beauty Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sally Beauty Holdings in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) traded down 0.74% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,600,914 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.01 and a 200-day moving average of $25.24. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.86 and a 1-year high of $32.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.69.

Sally Beauty Holdings (NYSE:SBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Sally Beauty Holdings had a net margin of 5.98% and a negative return on equity of 82.84%. The firm had revenue of $999.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Sally Beauty Holdings’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post $1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sally Beauty Holdings news, CAO Janna Minton sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total transaction of $257,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,500.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flinton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sally Beauty Holdings during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sally Beauty Holdings during the third quarter worth about $132,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Sally Beauty Holdings by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Sally Beauty Holdings by 7.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in Sally Beauty Holdings during the third quarter worth about $201,000.

Your IP Address:

Sally Beauty Holdings Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies with operations primarily in North America, South America and Europe. The Company operates through two business segments: Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group (BSG). Sally Beauty Supply is a domestic and international chain of cash and carry retail stores, which offers professional beauty supplies to both salon professionals and retail customers primarily in North America, Puerto Rico, and parts of Europe and South America.

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.