salesforce.com, inc. (CRM) Insider Sells $836,400.00 in Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) insider Keith Block sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $836,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $836,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Keith Block also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 21st, Keith Block sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com, inc. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total value of $829,500.00.

On Thursday, March 9th, Keith Block sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com, inc. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total value of $830,800.00.

On Tuesday, March 7th, Keith Block sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com, inc. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total value of $837,300.00.

On Thursday, March 2nd, Keith Block sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com, inc. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total value of $830,200.00.

On Tuesday, February 28th, Keith Block sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com, inc. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.32, for a total value of $813,200.00.

On Thursday, February 16th, Keith Block sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com, inc. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.39, for a total value of $813,900.00.

On Tuesday, February 14th, Keith Block sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com, inc. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $808,700.00.

On Thursday, February 2nd, Keith Block sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com, inc. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total value of $786,700.00.

On Tuesday, January 31st, Keith Block sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com, inc. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.07, for a total value of $790,700.00.

On Thursday, January 26th, Keith Block sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com, inc. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.57, for a total value of $785,700.00.

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) opened at 81.55 on Wednesday. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $66.43 and a one year high of $84.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 313.65 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.41.

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The business earned $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. salesforce.com, inc. had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 2.60%. salesforce.com, inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post $1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com, inc. in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Vetr cut shares of salesforce.com, inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.31 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Cowen and Company restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com, inc. in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays PLC restated an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com, inc. in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com, inc. in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com, inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in salesforce.com, inc. by 2.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,754 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in salesforce.com, inc. by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,828 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com, inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its position in salesforce.com, inc. by 278.4% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com, inc. during the third quarter worth about $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. is a provider of enterprise cloud computing solutions, with a focus on customer relationship management (CRM). The Company’s Customer Success Platform, including sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, community management, analytics, application development, Internet of Things (IoT) integration and its professional cloud services, provide the next-generation platform of enterprise applications and services.

