SafeCharge International Group’s (SCH) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity restated their buy rating on shares of SafeCharge International Group Ltd (LON:SCH) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a GBX 320 ($3.95) target price on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 324 ($4.00) price objective on shares of SafeCharge International Group in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

Shares of SafeCharge International Group (LON:SCH) remained flat at GBX 231.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,158 shares. The company’s market cap is GBX 351.00 million. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 233.20 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 224.21. SafeCharge International Group has a 12 month low of GBX 183.00 and a 12 month high of GBX 272.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a GBX 7.64 ($0.09) dividend. This is a positive change from SafeCharge International Group’s previous dividend of $5.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 3.3%.

SafeCharge International Group Company Profile

SafeCharge International Group Limited is a United Kingdom-based company, which is engaged in the provision of payments services, technologies and risk management solutions for online and mobile businesses. The Company is a supplier of online payment technologies and services, risk management and information technology (IT) solutions.

