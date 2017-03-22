Sadiq Lalani Buys 3,029 Shares of Kelt Exploration Ltd (KEL) Stock

Kelt Exploration Ltd (TSE:KEL) insider Sadiq Lalani bought 3,029 shares of Kelt Exploration stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,022.55.

Kelt Exploration Ltd (TSE:KEL) traded down 1.18% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,307 shares. The firm’s market cap is $1.03 billion. Kelt Exploration Ltd has a 52-week low of $3.42 and a 52-week high of $7.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.17 and a 200-day moving average of $6.25.

Your IP Address:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$7.25 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$8.50 target price on shares of Kelt Exploration in a report on Thursday, January 19th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$7.25 to C$8.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.36.

About Kelt Exploration

Kelt Exploration Ltd. is an oil and gas company based in Calgary, Alberta. The Company is focused on the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas resources, primarily in west central Alberta and northeastern British Columbia. The Company’s land holdings are located in Inga/Fireweed/Stoddart, British Columbia; Grande Prairie (including Pouce Coupe, Progress, Spirit River and La Glace), Alberta; Karr, Alberta, and Grande Cache, Alberta.

Receive News & Ratings for Kelt Exploration Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelt Exploration Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.