S&P Global Analysts Give Enel S.p.A. (ENEL) a €5.00 Price Target

S&P Global set a €5.00 ($5.38) target price on Enel S.p.A. (BIT:ENEL) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a target price on shares of Enel S.p.A. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank AG set a €4.20 ($4.52) target price on Enel S.p.A. and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €4.50 ($4.84) target price on Enel S.p.A. and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €4.75 ($5.11) target price on Enel S.p.A. and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, HSBC Holdings plc set a €4.80 ($5.16) target price on Enel S.p.A. and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €4.72 ($5.07).

Shares of Enel S.p.A. (BIT:ENEL) opened at 4.22 on Friday. Enel S.p.A. has a 52 week low of €3.54 and a 52 week high of €4.25. The firm has a market capitalization of €42.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €4.05 and a 200-day moving average price of €3.97.

About Enel S.p.A.

Enel SpA (Enel) is a multinational energy company and a global integrated operator in the electricity and gas industries with a focus on Europe and Latin America. The Company’s segments include Italy, Iberian Peninsula, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Renewable Energy and Other. The Company’s divisions include Generation, Trading, Infrastructure and Networks, Upstream Gas and Renewable Energy.

