Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (REIT) (RHP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:RHP) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.60.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RHP shares. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (REIT) in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (REIT) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America Corp downgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (REIT) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (REIT) by 5.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (REIT) during the third quarter worth about $235,000. BTIM Corp. acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (REIT) during the third quarter worth about $20,020,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (REIT) during the third quarter worth about $1,041,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (REIT) by 10,944.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 2,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) traded down 0.10% on Wednesday, hitting $61.36. 114,108 shares of the stock traded hands. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.16 and a 12-month high of $67.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 0.74.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:RHP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $319.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (REIT) had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post $3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is an increase from Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (REIT)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (REIT)’s dividend payout ratio is 102.74%.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (REIT)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (REIT) is a finance company in the Specialized REITs industry.

