Russell Investments Group Ltd. Takes Position in Steven Madden, Ltd. (SHOO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 61,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,246,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Steven Madden as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 1.3% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 15,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 13.3% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Lebenthal Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the third quarter worth $770,000. Piermont Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 9.7% in the third quarter. Piermont Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the third quarter worth $1,495,000. 95.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) opened at 37.40 on Wednesday. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a one year low of $31.68 and a one year high of $40.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.08.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.49. The company earned $336.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.19 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 8.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post $2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

SHOO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity set a $40.00 target price on Steven Madden and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup Inc raised Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. B. Riley raised Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $33.00 target price on Steven Madden and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

In related news, insider Karla Frieders sold 10,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total value of $398,454.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,269 shares in the company, valued at $2,979,721.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward R. Rosenfeld sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total value of $1,010,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 495,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,217,271.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

