Russell Investments Group Ltd. Takes Position in Lionbridge Technologies, Inc. (LIOX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lionbridge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIOX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 396,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,294,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.69% of Lionbridge Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Delphi Management Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Lionbridge Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $1,905,000. SECOR Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Lionbridge Technologies by 19.6% in the third quarter. SECOR Capital Advisors LP now owns 96,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 15,801 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lionbridge Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $1,412,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Lionbridge Technologies by 530.6% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 78,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 65,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in shares of Lionbridge Technologies by 76.1% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 30,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 13,145 shares in the last quarter. 63.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lionbridge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIOX) opened at 5.75 on Wednesday. Lionbridge Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $5.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.73 and a 200 day moving average of $5.23.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LIOX. B. Riley cut shares of Lionbridge Technologies to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, December 18th. Barrington Research set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Lionbridge Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Lionbridge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.83.

Lionbridge Technologies Company Profile

Lionbridge Technologies, Inc is a United States-based company, which provides translation, online marketing, global content management and application testing solutions. The Company enables more than 800 brands to manage international market share and engage their customers in local markets across the world.

