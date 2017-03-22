Russell Investments Group Ltd. Takes Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 54,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,228,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Generac Holdings at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GNRC. Scopia Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Generac Holdings during the third quarter valued at about $41,002,000. Perkins Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Generac Holdings by 23.4% in the third quarter. Perkins Investment Management LLC now owns 2,090,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,886,000 after buying an additional 396,265 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac Holdings during the third quarter valued at about $7,973,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in shares of Generac Holdings by 81.0% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 341,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,400,000 after buying an additional 152,824 shares during the period. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Generac Holdings during the third quarter valued at about $5,445,000.

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) opened at 36.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 1.09. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.33 and a 12-month high of $44.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.05.

Generac Holdings (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $417.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.44 million. Generac Holdings had a return on equity of 42.39% and a net margin of 4.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post $3.00 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GNRC shares. Bank of America Corp downgraded Generac Holdings from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Generac Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. TheStreet raised Generac Holdings from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Generac Holdings from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Generac Holdings in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Generac Holdings has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Generac Holdings Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc (Generac) is a designer and manufacturer of a range of power generation equipment and other engine powered products. The Company serves the residential, light commercial, industrial, oil and gas, and construction markets. The other engine powered products that the Company designs and manufactures include light towers, which provide temporary lighting for various end markets; commercial and industrial mobile heaters used in the oil and gas, construction and other industrial markets, and a product line of outdoor power equipment for residential and commercial use.

