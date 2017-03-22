Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases New Stake in Perry Ellis International, Inc. (PERY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Perry Ellis International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PERY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 93,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,367,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.62% of Perry Ellis International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Perry Ellis International by 48.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Perry Ellis International by 11.9% in the third quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Lombardia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Perry Ellis International during the third quarter worth about $588,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Perry Ellis International by 21.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 30,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Perry Ellis International by 15.1% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 46,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 6,057 shares during the period. 70.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Perry Ellis International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PERY) opened at 22.82 on Wednesday. Perry Ellis International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.24 and a 52-week high of $29.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.89 and a 200-day moving average of $22.35. The stock’s market capitalization is $342.09 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sidoti raised shares of Perry Ellis International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Perry Ellis International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perry Ellis International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wunderlich reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Perry Ellis International in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.75.

In other news, insider Luis S. Paez sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total transaction of $243,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Voith sold 2,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total value of $53,340.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Perry Ellis International Company Profile

Perry Ellis International, Inc is an apparel company. The Company designs, sources, markets and licenses its products nationally and internationally at multiple price points and across all levels of retail distribution. It operates through four segments: Men’s Sportswear and Swim, Women’s Sportswear, Direct-to-Consumer and Licensing.

