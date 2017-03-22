Russell Investments Group Ltd. Invests $2,389,000 in Lennox International Inc. (LII)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,389,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Genesee Valley Trust Co. bought a new stake in Lennox International during the third quarter valued at about $291,000. Charter Trust Co. boosted its stake in Lennox International by 16.0% in the third quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii bought a new stake in Lennox International during the third quarter valued at about $331,000. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lennox International by 10.2% in the third quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DIAM Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Lennox International by 656.0% in the third quarter. DIAM Co. Ltd. now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) opened at 168.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 1.10. Lennox International Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.34 and a 1-year high of $172.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $164.46 and its 200 day moving average is $156.54.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.07. Lennox International had a return on equity of 6,021.68% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $897 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Lennox International Inc. will post $7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.17%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Lennox International from $160.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of Lennox International in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Vertical Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lennox International in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.13.

In other Lennox International news, CAO Roy A. Rumbough sold 706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.29, for a total transaction of $115,282.74. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,399 shares in the company, valued at $228,442.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David W. Moon sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.69, for a total value of $889,295.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,308,106.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,941 shares of company stock worth $10,293,928. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc (LII) is a global provider of climate control solutions. The Company designs, manufactures and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration (HVACR) markets. The Company operates in three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling; Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

