Russell Investments Group Ltd. Invests $2,314,000 in Unit Co. (UNT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Unit Co. (NYSE:UNT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 85,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,314,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.17% of Unit at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Unit by 411.7% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 490,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,116,000 after buying an additional 394,317 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unit during the third quarter worth approximately $7,074,000. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in shares of Unit by 7.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 3,757,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,893,000 after buying an additional 265,075 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Unit by 4.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,706,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,347,000 after buying an additional 125,400 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unit during the third quarter worth approximately $1,981,000. 95.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unit Co. (NYSE:UNT) opened at 21.67 on Wednesday. The company’s market cap is $1.12 billion. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.19 and a 200-day moving average of $22.65. Unit Co. has a 52 week low of $8.12 and a 52 week high of $30.63.

Unit (NYSE:UNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.16. The business earned $174.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.29 million. Unit had a negative net margin of 74.42% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Unit Co. will post $1.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UNT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. KLR Group downgraded shares of Unit from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Unit Company Profile

Unit Corporation is an oil and natural gas contract drilling company. The Company has operations in the exploration and production and mid-stream areas. The Company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Contract Drilling and Mid-Stream. It is primarily engaged in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of oil and natural gas properties, the land contract drilling of natural gas and oil wells, and the buying, selling, gathering, processing and treating of natural gas.

