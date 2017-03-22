Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys Shares of 32,963 Woodward Inc (WWD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Woodward Inc (NASDAQ:WWD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 32,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,282,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Woodward as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWD. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Woodward by 0.8% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 41,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Woodward by 1.8% in the third quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. now owns 55,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,443,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Woodward by 82.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Woodward by 17.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 142,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,882,000 after buying an additional 21,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Woodward during the third quarter worth approximately $350,000. Institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

Woodward Inc (NASDAQ:WWD) opened at 66.92 on Wednesday. Woodward Inc has a 52-week low of $50.70 and a 52-week high of $72.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.05. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 1.21.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.23. Woodward had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $443 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Woodward Inc will post $3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a boost from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. Woodward’s payout ratio is presently 13.84%.

Your IP Address:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. SunTrust Banks, Inc. assumed coverage on Woodward in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

In other news, Director John D. Cohn sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $403,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,818,275. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James R. Rulseh sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $245,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,815.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,800 shares of company stock worth $6,947,615 over the last three months. 5.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc is an independent designer, manufacturer and service provider of energy control and optimization solutions. The Company designs, produces and services energy control products for various applications. The Company’s segments include Aerospace and Industrial. The Company’s Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air, combustion and motion control.

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.