Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys Shares of 276,496 EMCORE Co. (EMKR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 276,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,391,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 1.05% of EMCORE as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of EMCORE by 86.9% in the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,227,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,698,000 after buying an additional 1,035,986 shares during the period. FNY Managed Accounts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EMCORE during the third quarter worth approximately $572,000. P.A.W. Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of EMCORE during the third quarter worth approximately $342,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of EMCORE by 6.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 392,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after buying an additional 24,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) opened at 8.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.30 and a 200-day moving average of $7.54. EMCORE Co. has a 12-month low of $4.90 and a 12-month high of $10.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.29 million, a P/E ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 0.73.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business earned $30.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.03 million. EMCORE had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 3.84%. The business’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that EMCORE Co. will post $0.50 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EMKR. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price target on shares of EMCORE in a report on Sunday, February 12th. Dougherty & Co lowered their price target on shares of EMCORE from $10.50 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EMCORE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of EMCORE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of EMCORE from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. EMCORE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.31.

In other EMCORE news, CEO Jeffrey Rittichier sold 38,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $311,493.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,598,679.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

EMCORE Company Profile

EMCORE Corporation is engaged in designing and manufacturing indium phosphide (InP) optical chips, components, subsystems and systems for the broadband and specialty fiber optics market. The Company focuses on linear fiber optic transmission technology. The Company operates through Fiber Optics segment.

