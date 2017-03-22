Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires New Position in Grand Canyon Education Inc (LOPE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 38,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,250,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Grand Canyon Education at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 3.3% in the third quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Bell State Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 3.6% in the third quarter. Bell State Bank & Trust now owns 7,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 5.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 7.0% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 0.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) opened at 68.28 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.55. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 1.38. Grand Canyon Education Inc has a 52 week low of $37.94 and a 52 week high of $70.32.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LOPE. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.75.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, General Counsel Brian M. Roberts sold 9,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total value of $615,184.78. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 47,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,022,945.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO William Stan Meyer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total transaction of $1,320,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 113,282 shares in the company, valued at $7,477,744.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,754 shares of company stock worth $8,630,745 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc is a regionally accredited university. The Company offers approximately 200 graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across approximately eight colleges both online and on ground in Phoenix, Arizona and at leased facilities and at facilities owned by third-party employers of its students.

