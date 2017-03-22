RTL Group S.A. (RTL) PT Set at €95.00 by Deutsche Bank AG

RTL Group S.A. (EBR:RTL) has been assigned a €95.00 ($102.15) price objective by research analysts at Deutsche Bank AG in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

RTL has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America Corp set a €87.00 ($93.55) price target on RTL Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Jefferies Group LLC set a €80.00 ($86.02) price target on RTL Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays PLC set a €79.00 ($84.95) price target on RTL Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc set a €78.50 ($84.41) price target on RTL Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €80.00 ($86.02) price target on RTL Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €79.96 ($85.98).

RTL Group (EBR:RTL) opened at 73.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €72.51 and its 200-day moving average price is €70.74. RTL Group has a 1-year low of €63.50 and a 1-year high of €83.30.

About RTL Group

RTL Group SA is a Luxembourg-based media group engaged in the operation of television and radio broadcasting services, television content production and distribution. It is structured into six segments, including Media Group RTL Germany, Groupe MSix, FremantleMedia, RTL Netherlands, RTL Belgium and French Radio.

