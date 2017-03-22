Royal Dutch Shell Plc (RDSB) Price Target Lowered to GBX 2,750 at Barclays PLC

Royal Dutch Shell Plc (LON:RDSB) had its price objective lowered by Barclays PLC from GBX 2,800 ($34.58) to GBX 2,750 ($33.96) in a research note released on Tuesday. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

RDSB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,600 ($32.11) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell Plc and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Panmure Gordon reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($30.88) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell Plc in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc boosted their price objective on Royal Dutch Shell Plc from GBX 2,325 ($28.71) to GBX 2,460 ($30.38) and gave the stock a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. HSBC Holdings plc reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($33.35) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell Plc in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale set a GBX 2,450 ($30.26) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell Plc and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,463.82 ($30.43).

Royal Dutch Shell Plc (LON:RDSB) traded down 0.29% during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 2204.00. The company had a trading volume of 6,573,419 shares. Royal Dutch Shell Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,633.50 and a 12-month high of GBX 2,403.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,222.54 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,174.34. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 179.52 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.47 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.66%.

About Royal Dutch Shell Plc

Royal Dutch Shell plc (Shell) is an independent oil and gas company. The Company explores for crude oil and natural gas across the world, both in conventional fields and from sources, such as tight rock, shale and coal formations. The Company’s segments include Integrated Gas, Upstream and Downstream and Corporate.

