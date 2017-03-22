Royal Dutch Shell Plc (RDSA) Price Target Cut to GBX 2,750 by Analysts at Barclays PLC

Royal Dutch Shell Plc (LON:RDSA) had its price target decreased by Barclays PLC from GBX 2,800 ($34.58) to GBX 2,750 ($33.96) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($33.35) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell Plc in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. HSBC Holdings plc reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($32.11) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell Plc in a report on Friday, January 27th. BNP Paribas reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 2,250 ($27.79) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell Plc in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Royal Dutch Shell Plc from GBX 2,350 ($29.02) to GBX 2,450 ($30.26) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG reissued an outperform rating and set a GBX 2,325 ($28.71) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell Plc in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Royal Dutch Shell Plc currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,323.19 ($28.69).

Royal Dutch Shell Plc (LON:RDSA) traded down 0.38% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 2104.50. The stock had a trading volume of 5,322,523 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,125.61 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,079.70. Royal Dutch Shell Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,622.00 and a 1-year high of GBX 2,295.50.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a GBX 0.47 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a yield of 1.73%.

In related news, insider Simon Henry sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,285 ($28.22), for a total value of £1,142,500 ($1,411,016.43).

About Royal Dutch Shell Plc

Royal Dutch Shell plc (Shell) is an independent oil and gas company, based in the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Corporate. Upstream combines the operating segments Upstream International and Upstream Americas, which are engaged in searching for and recovering crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction and transportation of gas, the extraction of bitumen from oil sands and converting it into synthetic crude oil, and wind energy.

