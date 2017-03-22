Royal Bank of Canada Raises Athene Holding Ltd (ATH) Price Target to $57.00

Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ATH. Barclays PLC initiated coverage on shares of Athene Holding in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc initiated coverage on shares of Athene Holding in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc initiated coverage on shares of Athene Holding in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank AG initiated coverage on shares of Athene Holding in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued a hold rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Athene Holding in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Athene Holding presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.73.

Athene Holding (NYSE:ATH) opened at 51.25 on Friday. Athene Holding has a 52 week low of $43.25 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.02 and a 200 day moving average of $48.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.29.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Athene Holding during the fourth quarter worth $11,005,000. Strycker View Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Athene Holding during the fourth quarter worth about $20,691,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Athene Holding during the fourth quarter worth about $1,596,000. Raiff Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Athene Holding during the fourth quarter worth about $1,680,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Athene Holding during the fourth quarter worth about $348,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.16% of the company’s stock.

About Athene Holding

Athene Holding Ltd. (Athene Holding) is a Bermuda-based life insurance holding company. The Company is principally focused on the retirement market and whose business, through its subsidiaries, is focused on issuing or reinsuring fixed and equity indexed annuities. Athene Holding’s subsidiaries are Athene Annuity & Life Assurance Company, Athene Life Insurance Company, Investors Insurance Corp, and Athene Life Re Ltd.

