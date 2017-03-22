Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Contango Oil & Gas Company (MCF) Price Target to $13.00

Contango Oil & Gas Company (AMEX:MCF) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, StockTargetPrices.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Contango Oil & Gas Company (AMEX:MCF) opened at 6.88 on Friday. Contango Oil & Gas Company has a 52 week low of $5.62 and a 52 week high of $14.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.90. The stock’s market cap is $173.80 million.

Your IP Address:

About Contango Oil & Gas Company

Contango Oil & Gas Company (Contango) is an independent oil and natural gas company. The Company is engaged in the exploration, development, exploitation and acquisition of crude oil and natural gas properties in the onshore Texas Gulf Coast, offshore properties in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico (GOM) and Rocky Mountain regions of the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Contango Oil & Gas Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Contango Oil & Gas Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.