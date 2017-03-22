Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Albemarle Co. (ALB) Price Target to $132.00

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Albemarle to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albemarle from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Aegis started coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Friday, February 17th. They set a buy rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Instinet upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Albemarle presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $111.09.

Shares of Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) opened at 104.25 on Friday. Albemarle has a 52-week low of $60.34 and a 52-week high of $107.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.99 and its 200 day moving average is $88.57. The firm has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 1.41.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $696.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Albemarle will post $4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Your IP Address:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is 63.54%.

In other Albemarle news, Chairman Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 2,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.46, for a total value of $229,949.32. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 190,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,244,208.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total transaction of $95,785.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,722 shares in the company, valued at $2,693,407.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,991 shares of company stock worth $361,246. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Albemarle by 0.3% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Genesee Valley Trust Co. raised its position in Albemarle by 0.5% in the third quarter. Genesee Valley Trust Co. now owns 3,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Albemarle by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Albemarle by 0.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Albemarle by 0.7% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation is a developer, manufacturer and marketer of specialty chemicals across a range of end markets, including the petroleum refining, consumer electronics, energy storage, construction, automotive, steel and aerospace, lubricants, pharmaceuticals, crop protection, household appliances, heating, ventilation, aluminum finishing, food safety and custom chemistry services.

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.