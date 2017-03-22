Roel C. Campos Sells 6,000 Shares of WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (WCG) Stock

WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) Director Roel C. Campos sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.41, for a total transaction of $860,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,166.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) opened at 138.24 on Wednesday. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.75 and a 12-month high of $151.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $142.87 and a 200-day moving average of $131.65.

WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.51. WellCare Health Plans had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that WellCare Health Plans, Inc. will post $6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WCG. Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans during the third quarter worth $266,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans during the third quarter worth $319,000. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 88.2% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 209,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,485,000 after buying an additional 98,018 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 18.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,689,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,830,000 after buying an additional 257,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans during the third quarter worth $436,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of WellCare Health Plans from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WellCare Health Plans from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating on shares of WellCare Health Plans in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Jefferies Group LLC increased their price objective on shares of WellCare Health Plans from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc cut shares of WellCare Health Plans from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.18.

WellCare Health Plans Company Profile

WellCare Health Plans, Inc is a managed care company. The Company focuses on government-sponsored managed care services, primarily through Medicaid, Medicare Advantage (MA) and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (PDPs), to families, children, seniors and individuals with medical needs. The Company operates through three segments: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans and Medicare PDPs.

