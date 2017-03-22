Rocco Marinaccio Purchases 2,200 Shares of Martinrea International Inc (MRE) Stock

Martinrea International Inc (TSE:MRE) insider Rocco Marinaccio purchased 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$9.89 per share, with a total value of C$21,758.00.

Martinrea International Inc (TSE:MRE) traded down 1.14% on Wednesday, reaching $9.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,194 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.00 and a 200-day moving average of $8.33. Martinrea International Inc has a one year low of $6.70 and a one year high of $10.47. The company has a market capitalization of $823.33 million and a PE ratio of 8.91.

Your IP Address:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$13.50 price target on shares of Martinrea International in a research report on Monday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Martinrea International from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Martinrea International from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on Martinrea International from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th.

About Martinrea International

Martinrea International Inc is a Canada-based company engaged in the development and production of metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems and complex aluminum products focused primarily on the automotive sector. The Company’s segments are North America, Europe and Rest of the World.

Receive News & Ratings for Martinrea International Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martinrea International Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.