Richard P. Teets, Jr. Sells 140,295 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD) Stock

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Director Richard P. Teets, Jr. sold 140,295 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total transaction of $5,000,113.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,042,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,730,345.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) opened at 33.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.60 and a 200 day moving average of $32.16. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.57 and a 52 week high of $40.17.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The firm earned $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post $2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 35.90%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Macquarie lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Steel Dynamics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.92.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 7.9% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 79,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics during the third quarter valued at $21,464,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 7.4% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 381,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,524,000 after buying an additional 26,400 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 27.1% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 17,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 3,820 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 1.3% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

