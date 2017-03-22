Rhythmone PLC’s (RTHM) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at N+1 Singer

N+1 Singer reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Rhythmone PLC (LON:RTHM) in a research report report published on Tuesday. N+1 Singer currently has a GBX 65 ($0.80) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Numis Securities Ltd upgraded Rhythmone PLC to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 43 ($0.53) to GBX 52 ($0.64) in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

Shares of Rhythmone PLC (LON:RTHM) traded up 1.437% on Tuesday, reaching GBX 44.125. The company had a trading volume of 489,935 shares. Rhythmone PLC has a one year low of GBX 15.44 and a one year high of GBX 47.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 39.55 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 37.70. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 178.66 million.

Your IP Address:

In other news, insider Suranga Chandratillake sold 193,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 37 ($0.46), for a total transaction of £71,447 ($88,238.85).

About Rhythmone PLC

RhythmOne plc, formerly blinkx plc, is an online advertising company that connects digital audiences with brands through content across devices. The Company is engaged in offering online advertising through a range of formats and pricing options that include video, mobile, social, display, native, text and media covering brand, and performance advertising campaigns, sold both directly and programmatically.

Receive News & Ratings for Rhythmone PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhythmone PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.