Relx PLC (RELX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Relx PLC (NYSE:RELX) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RELX shares. Credit Suisse Group AG raised shares of Relx PLC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Relx PLC from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC raised shares of Relx PLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

Shares of Relx PLC (NYSE:RELX) traded up 0.67% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.41. 69,731 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $39.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 0.92. Relx PLC has a 52-week low of $16.19 and a 52-week high of $19.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.24.

The firm also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.3189 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 26th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Relx PLC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Relx PLC by 0.9% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Relx PLC by 6.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Relx PLC by 25.7% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 18,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 3,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Relx PLC by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 22,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Relx PLC

RELX PLC is a United Kingdom-based company holding shares in RELX Group plc. RELX Group plc is a global provider of information and analytics for professional and business customers across industries. RELX Group plc serves customers in more than 180 countries. The Company operates in four market segments.

