Regional REIT Ltd (RGL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Regional REIT Ltd (LON:RGL) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd.

Shares of Regional REIT Ltd (LON:RGL) opened at 103.00 on Wednesday. Regional REIT Ltd has a 52-week low of GBX 88.00 and a 52-week high of GBX 111.00. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 282.44 million. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.06 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1.06.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a GBX 2.40 ($0.03) dividend. This is an increase from Regional REIT’s previous dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.33%.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.54) target price on shares of Regional REIT in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

About Regional REIT

Regional REIT Limited (Regional REIT) is a United Kingdom-based real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company operates through four segments: Industrial, Office, Retail and Residential. The Company’s commercial property portfolio is in the United Kingdom and comprises offices and industrial units located in the regional centers of the United Kingdom outside of the M25 motorway.

