Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (RRGB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.86.

RRGB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Bank of America Corp upgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research note on Sunday, January 8th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

In other news, CFO Guy J. Constant purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.30 per share, with a total value of $236,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RRGB. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 6.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 927,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,668,000 after buying an additional 52,666 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 838,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,265,000 after buying an additional 103,768 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 0.4% in the third quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 327,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,707,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,021,000. Finally, Lombardia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 81.8% in the third quarter. Lombardia Capital Partners LLC now owns 299,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,469,000 after buying an additional 134,819 shares during the period.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) traded up 2.35% on Wednesday, reaching $52.20. The company had a trading volume of 282,262 shares. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a one year low of $40.85 and a one year high of $67.05. The stock has a market cap of $671.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.00 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.00 and a 200 day moving average of $49.35.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company earned $291.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post $2.73 EPS for the current year.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants in North America and focuses on serving selection of gourmet burgers. The Company’s menu features a line of gourmet burgers, which it makes from ground beef, as well as its line of Red’s Tavern Double Burgers and its Red Robin’s line of half-pound Angus beef burgers with various toppings.

